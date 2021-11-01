Paris Saint-Germain beats Lille

Neymar set up Angel Di Maria to score an 88th-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came from behind once again, this time to beat reigning French champions, Lille 2-1 yesterday.

With Kylian Mbappe missing and Lionel Messi taken off at half-time, Paris St-Germain needed captain, Marquinhos to equalise in the 74th minute, after Jonathan David had given the away team a first-half lead.

Di Maria had set up the equaliser and he then arrived to fire low into the net from Neymar’s lay-off and secure a win that allows Paris St Germain to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points over second-placed Lens before the rest of the weekend’s games.