Party Your Way At The Reimagined Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, Reopening November 1

News Americas, TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 04, 2021: Customers traveling to the Dominican Republic can soon look forward to an unparalleled vacation experience as Blue Diamond Resorts announces the official reopening of Royalton CHIC Punta Cana on November 1, 2021. Located on the coveted shores of Uvero Alto Beach, the five-star resort offers guests a vibrant adults-only social vacation experience where singles, couples, friends, and groups can party their way.

Whether for relaxation or to party in the array of onsite signature events, returning guests can design their own All-In Luxury(R) holiday at Royalton CHIC Punta Cana that best suits their needs. Royalton CHIC has reimagined the adults-only all inclusive vacation offering effervescent experiences in which luxury and fun meet in idyllic locations; stylish architecture, pristine beaches, and breathtaking tropical ambiances carry the Royalton CHIC Resorts lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to begin welcoming guests back to ‘Party Your Way’ at one of our most exclusive properties in the Dominican Republic,” says Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group. “As our last resort to reopen in the region amidst the global pandemic, guests will now be able to enjoy all that Blue Diamond Resorts has to offer, from family-friendly holidays to adults-only vacation experiences catered to those that seek a tasteful yet adventurous lifestyle.”

Conveniently located only thirty-five minutes from Punta Cana International Airport, the resort is the ultimate destination for adult getaways and full of vivacious offerings for discerning travelers. With day-to-night activities available such as themed pool parties and DJ sets, a range of gourmet dining experiences including the recently renovated Vespa and newest addition Taj, serving elevated Indian cuisine, and access to the resort’s on-site Genesis Casino, the party can last all night. Should guests choose to experience peak relaxation instead, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana presents multiple opportunities to satisfy that craving, including lounging beneath the sun and palms on Uvero Alto Beach, sipping handcrafted cocktails in a private cabana, or getting pampered at Royalton CHIC’s world-class spa.

In addition to the recently updated 320 luxury suites and amenities on property, guests can upgrade to Royalton’s signature Diamond Club and enjoy premium service, complimentary access to the Mermaid pool, an exclusive beach area, preferential discounts at The Royal Spa, and private access to the Diamond Club lounge.

A distinct feature of this property is the CHIC Mansion, exclusive to Royalton CHIC Punta Cana. The 11,500 square-foot luxury private villa with six spacious suite-style rooms, an exclusive dining room, and a breathtaking living room with floor-to-ceiling windows is the perfect private oasis for groups searching for an elevated, adults-only all inclusive experience.

In anticipation of the reopening, guests can enjoy starting prices of $120USD per person per night, plus $600USD in resort credits for a limited time only.

For more information or to book your next adults-only social vacation, visit www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-chic-punta-cana.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury(R) Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, modern Sports Event Guarantee and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury(R) vacations in some of the world’s most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico, Cuba, and Grenada. Boasting an array of world-class all inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

To learn more about Royalton Luxury Resorts, please visit www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton.

