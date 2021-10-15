Passengers excited over Virgin’s direct flight from UK to SVG

The article originally appeared on: searchlight.vc

Posted on October 15, 2021

Passengers at the Argyle International Airport after disembarking the inaugural Virgin Atlantic flight from UK to SVG.

There’s nothing sweeter than being able to land in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), via a direct flight from London, England.

Ed and Ally Malley, passengers on this week’s inaugural Virgin Atlantic flight to Argyle International Airport.

At least that’s how Ricardo Browne feels, having been one of more than 100 passengers to land at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) on Wednesday on Virgin Atlantic’s first ever flight to the destination.

“I’m just glad to be home, man,” Browne told SEARCHLIGHT some minutes after disembarking the transatlantic flight. “Many said it wouldn’t happen, many years they’ve been talking about the rock that can’t move and we’ve achieved the unachievable. I would just like people to know that from a true Vincentian, there’s nothing sweeter than to land here…”

Browne, who resides in the UK, said he is originally from Richland Park and travels frequently back to SVG.

He spent just about five months here in 2020 and expressed joy in knowing that he can now travel to the country without much hassle.

“It’s fantastic, we can go and come now frequently and with fantastic service,” the traveller said.

Having made its inaugural flight to SVG, Virgin Atlantic intends to operate a twice weekly service on Wednesdays and Sundays between Heathrow International Airport in London, and AIA in SVG.

The international carrier is the first to operate a transatlantic service to SVG’s international airport and its arrival was met with celebration from local officials and great interest from citizens who lined the airport’s fence to witness the aircraft touchdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Ed and Ally Malley, passengers on this week’s flight were also excited to touchdown here on this direct service.

“It makes a massive difference to be able to come here on the same plane and not have to change planes in Barbados. It’s lovely to be back in St Vincent,” Ed told SEARCHLIGHT, while describing the service as “fantastic, super easy and super quick”.

It’s not his first time in SVG. In fact, the British national has made several visits to Bequia over the last two decades.

And he said it was a “real treat” to be able to visit this time around, on Virgin Atlantic’s first flight to the destination.