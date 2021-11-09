Patrols are being executed to ensure the moratorium on the 2021/22 Hunting season is upheld

The Forestry Services in the Ministry of Agriculture is continuing to work closely with Hunters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ensure that the moratorium on the 2021/22 Hunting Season for mammals, reptiles and birds is upheld.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence, tells NBC News the Forestry Service is continuing to monitor the population of these animals, in the wake of April’s explosive volcanic eruption.

He says patrols are being carried out to ensure that hunters comply with the moratorium.

Mr. Providence said the recent volcanic eruption had a devastating impact on the forest and they are giving the wildfire time to recover.