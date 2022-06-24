Pediatrician- Dr. Shari-Ann Davis-Andrews advises Vincentians to take the necessary precautions to minimize the spread of Hand Foot and Mouth Disease

Pediatrician- Dr. Shari-Ann Davis-Andrews has advised Vincentians to take the necessary precautions to minimize the spread of Hand Foot and Mouth Disease in the country.

Last week the Ministry of Health said it was monitoring the situation in relation to the disease, following an increase in confirmed cases at educational institutions here.

It explained that Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is a common viral illness among infants and children under the age of five years, but can also occur in adults.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Dr. Davis-Andrews outlined the symptoms of the disease.

Dr. Davis-Andrews said Hand Foot and Mouth Disease can have an adverse impact on the entire family.

