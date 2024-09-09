Pediatrician urges parents to keep sick children home to prevent spread of diseases at school

An appeal has been made for Parents and Guardians across the country to keep children at home from schools when they are sick.

This appeal was made by Pediatrician Dr. Shari Ann Davis-Andrews, to minimize the risk of spreading disease to other children, staff members and their families.

Speaking on NBC Radio recently, Dr. Davis-Andrews said that once children are sick, they will pass on their illness to other children, which can result in children missing too many days at school, because they frequently have infections.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/PREVENT-SICKNESS-1.mp3

Dr. Davis-Andrews also shared some tips for parents and guardians that may help keep children healthy and less likely to get sick often, including ensuring that they are taking vitamins and practicing proper handwashing.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/PREVENT-SICKNESS-2.mp3

Photo credit: SVG HEALTH