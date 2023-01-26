Penal man shot at home

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo

A 38-year-old Penal man is hospitalised after a gunman shot him at his home.

David Bajnath from Charlo Village reported to police that at around 10 pm on Tuesday, he was in his bedroom watching YouTube videos on his tablet. He heard a knocking on the door and asked who it was.

A male voice responded it was “Avril,” followed by an explosion.

An unknown man kicked the bedroom door open and shot Bajnath. The suspect ran off, and the police were alerted. PCs Khaleel, Joseph, Ramoutar, Simbo and others responded and searched for the suspect.

The injured man was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com