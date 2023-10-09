Penalties for some sexual offenses and illegal firearms will be increased

There will be an increase in penalties for the possession of illegal firearms.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves speaking on radio yesterday also noted that there would be review of the penalties for particular sexual offences.

Additionally the Prime Minister stated there is draft legislation to regulate tint on vehicles.

