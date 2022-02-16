Perfection: Antigua Cruise Port records 7 berths | CBR

Last week Tuesday, February 08, 2022, proved a historical day for Antigua Cruise Port as it recorded the berth of seven cruise ships — the highest single day arrival in the history of Antigua and Barbuda.

“Today is historical for Antigua and Barbuda as we are able to accommodate five ships in the St John’s Harbour and two ships at Falmouth,” Rawle Reynolds, operations manager – pier services, said.

REYNOLDS…it shows that the cruise lines have not selected us by chance but have confidence in us as a destination (Photo: LinkedIn)

In total, the cruise calls combined for the arrival of 5,405 passengers.

Among the ships to have docked at the port were: Grandeur of the Seas of Royal Caribbean International, Britannia of P&O Cruises, Norwegian Epic of Norwegian Cruise Line, MS Mein Schiff 2 of TUI Cruises, Celebrity Equinox of Celebrity Cruises, Star Legend of Windstar Cruises and Royal Clipper.

“It shows that the cruise lines have not selected us by chance but have confidence in us as a destination. We have meticulously planned our port-side welcome to provide a superior guest experience and through collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment we ensure that all protocols are in place and adhered to,” Reynolds stated.

“Tour operators, taxi drivers, restaurants, shops, vendors, ship provisioners and suppliers would all benefit from today’s ship calls,” Reynolds continued.

The highest previously recorded number of ships docked in the island’s ports was five.

“Although the season started very modestly, it has greatly accelerated. Since our vaccination rate is commendable and our health protocols are strongly observed, these are amongst the reasons why we would be the destination of choice,” Reynolds remarked.