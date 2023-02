The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Eye Witness News

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The number of permits issued for new construction in the third quarter of 2022 showed a 12 percent increase over the same period the previous year, according to data released by The Bahamas National Statistical Institute.

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute recently publi

NewsAmericasNow.com