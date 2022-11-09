Persons diagnosed with diabetes urged to take care of themselves

A Representative from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association is encouraging persons with diabetes to take constant care of themselves.

The encouragement comes as part of preparations to celebrate World Diabetes Day which is observed annually on November 14th.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Foot Health Practitioner Janice Oliver- Creese said too many individuals have become complacent with their care for diabetes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/DIABETES-CARE.mp3

Mrs. Oliver-Creese said the responsibly lies on each individual to ensure that they are in good health.

She said persons who are unaware of their health conditions should check with their district health centres to conduct the relevant tests.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/HEALTH-STATUS.mp3