Persons who are caught giving permission to use their premises for sexual intercourse with under aged girls will face stiffer penalties.

The warning comes from Minister of National Mobilization, Gender Affairs and Youth, Dr. Orando Brewster.

He says this is part of the amendments of the Criminal Code Amendment Bill which was passed in Parliament on Thursday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/STIFFER-PENALTIES.mp3