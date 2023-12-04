Persons importing meat and meat products urged to adhere to safety requirements

The Ministry of Agriculture is encouraging persons to adhere to the safety requirements for the importation of Meat and Meat products for the Christmas season.

The Ministry says it will continue regulatory work to ensure the safety of the meat and meat products entering the country.

Veterinary Officer from the Animal health and Production Unit, Dr. Malaika Glasgow says persons must apply for an import permit for all meat and meat products arriving in the country.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/MEAT-IMPORTATION.mp3

Dr. Glasgow outlines what the application form entails.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/MEAT-IMPORTATION1.mp3

Dr. Glasgow says an appointment must be made at the Animal Health and Production Division at least twenty-four hours in advance for the goods to be inspected when the shipment arrives.

Photo credit: vietanmnews