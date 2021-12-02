Persons living with HIV/AIDS continue to be safeguarded

Minister of Health Wellness and Environment St. Clair Prince says the Ministry is continuing to safeguard the welfare of Persons Living With HIV/AIDS, despite the ongoing challenges of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

He gave the assurance, as he delivered remarks at the opening of a Health Fair, hosted by the Ministry in Kingstown yesterday.

The event was held as part of activities to mark World AIDS Day, which was observed with the theme: End Inequalities, End AIDS.

Minister Prince said vital services are still being provided to Persons Living With HIV.

Activities held locally to mark World AIDS Day also included free HIV and Syphilis Testing, as well as Counselling and referrals in Kingstown.

Tomorrow, a team will travel to the Belair Health Clinic, to host another session of free testing for HIV and Syphilis.