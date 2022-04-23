Persons who have recovered from COVID-19 are advised to conduct full medical checkups

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache is advising persons who have recovered from COVID19 to conduct full medical checkups to ensure that they are not affected by other medical issues after COVID19.

Dr. Keizer-Beache told NBC News that the Ministry of Health has observed a trend where some people who previously tested positive for COVID19 are having Kidney issues.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said St. Vincent and the Grenadines had high rates of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD’s) before the COVID19 Pandemic and this issue can be addressed through early d0etection.

