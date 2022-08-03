Peru PM resigns as investigations target President Castillo

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres Vasquez has abruptly resigned, becoming the fourth premier to leave the job in the past year.

Torres announced his resignation in a letter to President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday, attributing his decision to “personal reasons” and wishing his “friend” Castillo success.

“I retire from this position after having served alongside you, our homeland (and) particularly the put-off and forgotten people,” said Torres’ letter, which he posted on Twitter.

By Peruvian law, Castillo must accept or reject his resignation.

President Pedro Castillo (left) and Anibal Torres (right) in February.

