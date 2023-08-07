Peter Ballantyne laid to rest

Former Member of Parliament for North Windward and Former Minister of Health Peter Ballantyne was laid to rest following an official funeral held here yesterday.

Several persons paid tribute to the late former Parliamentarian during the Service, which was held at the Sandy Bay Gospel Chapel.

During his tribute, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described Mr. Ballantyne as a selfless individual who dedicated his life to service.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PM-FUNERAL.mp3

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday said the late Peter Ballantyne served his community and his country well.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/FRIDAY-FUNERAL.mp3

The late Peter Ballantyne served as Minister of Health from 1979 to 1984, under the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Labour Party.