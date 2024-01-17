Peters’s Hope Resident wins Super Six Jackpot

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Peters’s Hope Resident wins Super Six Jackpot
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

A resident of Peter’s Hope, Barrouallie Alston Joseph, is the newest Jackpot winner in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Joseph, who works in Mustique, won the Super Six game on Friday January 5, 2024, and was as presented with his 250-thousand dollar cheque at a ceremony this morning.

Chairman of the National Lotteries Authority, Murray Bullock presented the cheque to Mr. Joseph and urged him to use the money wisely.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/SUPER-SIX-WINNER.mp3

Meanwhile, Mr. Joseph says he has been playing Super six consistently for a number of years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/SUPER-SIX-WINNER1.mp3

See also

The winning numbers were 3-13-15-24-26-27.

 