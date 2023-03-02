Petit Bordel Secondary School advances to the semi finals of the Secondary Schools Under-15 30-Over Cricket Championship

Petit Bordel Secondary School reached the Final of the Secondary Schools Under-15 30-Over Cricket Championship with a 62-run victory over George Stephens Sr. Secondary School in the first semi-final at the Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday. The match was reduced to 21 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Petit Bordel Secondary School 136-8 off 21 overs (Ozaid Edwards 41, Orico Mathews 33, Kesean Hoyte 4-25, Eljay Roban 2-23), George Stephens Sr. Secondary School 64 off 14.2 overs (Jeron Bowens 4-22, Ozaid Edwards 3-17).

The second semi-final is being played tomorrow at 10.00 a. m at Arnos Vale 2 Playing Field. It will be between the St Vincent Grammar School and North Union Secondary School.