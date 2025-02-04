Petro vs Trump: The diplomatic standoff that could shape Colombia’s future 

This is not the first time the Petro administration has found itself in troubled waters, though.

His presidency has been punctuated by high-profile political crises, both domestically and internationally.

For example, his outreach to Venezuela and Cuba as mediators in Colombia’s peace process has fuelled scepticism among more conservative sectors.

Meanwhile, his ambitious domestic agenda, including sweeping reforms to healthcare, pension and labour, has struggled to gain traction amid legislative roadblocks and opposition resistance.

His government has also faced recurring instability through a series of cabinet changes and internal disputes. Corruption allegations surrounding Petro's son and the financing of his 2022 presidential campaign have further eroded confidence.

Nevertheless, for some of Petro’s supporters, his recent clash with Trump symbolised his defiant stance against US pressure and his commitment to protecting Colombian dignity.

His base — comprised of progressive voters, human rights advocates and sectors disillusioned with Washington’s interventionist approach — sees resistance to Trump’s hardline policies as an assertion of national sovereignty.

"I thought that what he did was good," said Robinson Duarte, an economist who voted for Petro in 2022. "It hasn’t distanced me from him. I support him."

Trump’s threat of tariffs and sanctions, though averted for now, has raised concerns about potential economic repercussions. This could hurt Petro-aligned candidates in 2026, especially if economic anxieties persist.

Yet, experts say Petro’s resilience in political crises should not be underestimated. His ability to turn moments of confrontation into populist rallying points has been a defining feature of his career.

If he manages to frame the Trump spat as a stand against foreign aggression, he could strengthen his coalition ahead of the 2026 election.

"He has also managed to position himself as a person with the capacity to tell [the US] that this is an autonomous country, we have dignity and we have to understand each other within the framework of international law," Duarte said.

"Just because it’s Trump or the most influential person in the world, we are not going to bow down to the US's way of doing politics."