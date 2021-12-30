Phase two of the “Christmas Cheer Initiative” commences on Sunday – NBC SVG

Phase one of the Christmas Cheer Initiative hosted by Radikal Entertainment is complete while phase two is set to take place in Chateaubelair on Sunday.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Radikal Entertainment Rawdica Stephen provided an update on the initiative thus far.

Ms. Stephen said the initiative will continue this Sunday in Chateaubelair at the Panyard Hotspot at 1:00pm. She expressed gratitude to her team and sponsors for making the initiative possible.