Philippines President Duterte will run for senate in 2022 vote, ruling out race against daughter

President Duterte filed his candidacy in the last hour before registration ended on Monday at 5 p.m local time.

The move follows much back-and-forth over the decision on which position to run for in the 2022 election. Duterte is not eligible to run for president again.

Earlier Monday, Duterte’s communications secretary said the President would run for vice president. Then, his presidential spokesman said Duterte would not run against his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio , who had filed her candidacy for vice president, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

“They love each other, father and daughter Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Mayor Inday Sara. They will not go against each other, they will not run against each other,” spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters Monday.

