Photos of the Day: Kings, Queens in battle

Freedom dancer: Shynel Brizan portrays Aimee, A Dancer of Freedom’s Cousinship and Epitaphs at the Senior Queen of Carnival preliminaries, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday night. – Andrea De Silva

The battle for the King and Queen and Carnival crowns began on Thursday night, with the preliminaries of the National Carnival Commission’s competition for 2023 at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Here’s a glimpse of some the portrayals.

Pantastic!: Debby Aguilera Sammy celebrates Pan in all It’s Glory: A Tribute to Pan Trinbago 60th Anniversary at the Senior Queen of Carnival preliminaries, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday night. – Andrea De Silva

Enchanting blue: Nisa Nathu Hari portrays Khione: Winter’s Enchantress at the NCC Senior Queen of Carnival preliminaries, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday night. – Andrea De Silva

The jokers: Ravi Lakhan portrays Tribute: Jesters of a Tainted Past at the Senior King of Carnival preliminaries, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday night. – Andrea De Silva

Divine light: Kyle Anthony Matas portrays Creatio Ex Nihlo-The External Source of Light Divine, the NCC Senior King of Carnival preliminaries, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday night. – Andrea De Silva

Out of folklore: Keston Benthum portrays Narusaruman at the Senior King of Carnival preliminaries, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Thursday night. – Andrea De Silva

