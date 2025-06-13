Police launch investigation into Richardson’s tragic death  Logos Hope will be open to the public tomorrow (June 9)  Tourism Authority launches programme to reward travel advisors who promote SVG  BREAKING: Charges against DJ Kano dismissed  D’Arjé King wins 2025 Miss Bishop’s College Heritage crown  Project Seeks To Protect Globally Important Bird Areas in SVG 
World News

Photos: The aftermath of Israeli strikes on Tehran 

13 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Israel has carried out a series of air strikes on Iran, targeting military facilities, nuclear sites and residential areas of the capital, Tehran, and killing at least two senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists.

The strikes early on Friday come amid simmering tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel. Hours later, Israel’s military said it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.

An Israeli official said the interceptions were taking place outside Israeli territory but did not elaborate. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, pending a formal announcement.

 

