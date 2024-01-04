Plane crashes off the coast of Bequia – no survivors reported

All passengers on board a plane that crashed off the coast of Bequia have perished.

The crash occurred around midday shortly after the plane took off from the James Mitchell Airport on its way to St Lucia.

According to Commander of the SVG Coast Guard, Deon Henry the four passengers on board and pilot Robert Sachs of Bequia were pronounced dead on the scene by a doctor.

According to reports the family was on vacation and arrived on Bequia on December 26th for a vacation at the Bequia Plantation House.

Commander Henry commended the people of Bequia for their swift action and assistance in the search and recovery; he stated that it was a joint effort between the Coast Guard and the people of Bequia.