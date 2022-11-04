Planet Hollywood Cancun Hosts a Concert With 80’s Cult Super Stars

News Americas, CANCUN, Mexico, Fri. Nov. 04, 2022: In a Gen X-inspired experience, Blue Diamond Resorts was the official host of The Sands, a themed event organized by R&R Productions LLC that took place from October 25th to 30th at Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. This event welcomed famous music and movie artists of the 80s and their fans, in what they called “the best week of their lives”.

Iconic actors such as Corey Feldman, Diane Franklin, Amanda Wyss and Kimberley Kates, as well as a lineup of well-known bands and solo artists like The Cult, Vanilla Ice, Culture Club, Belinda Carlisle and Morris Day, were just some of the celebrities who visited the all-inclusive resort to delight guests with classic entertainment from one of the greatest decades of all time in a Vacation Like A Star™ experience.

The Sands also featured special appearances by classic VJs from MTV and VH1 and provided event goers with an exclusive and intimate opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the ’80s-era talent at special meet and greets. Guests also were able to enjoy daytime pool parties, nightly concerts, costume contests, karaoke, Gen-X Movies in the property’s cinema and more.

Blue Diamond Resorts, the hotel management company of Planet Hollywood Cancun, opens the way to a world of experiences in its all-inclusive resorts located in Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean, through brands that include unique features and a concept that fits each personality and all age groups.

For more information about The Sands event at Planet Hollywood Cancun, click here.

