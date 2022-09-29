Plans are being put in train for the implementation of a comprehensive road rehabilitation programme, across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from 2023.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said a proposal is being made for some 15-million dollars per year for the next three years, to be allocated to road development and road repairs.

Speaking on NBC s Face to Face programme yesterday, Minister Daniel said this road development will be carried out, in addition to the current Rapid Road Repair programme.

Minister Daniel noted that the Roads Bridges and General Services Authority, BRAGSA plays an important role in road maintenance.

