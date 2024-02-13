Playaz Academy and Sport Sciences Ballers at the top of Local Basketball Tournament

As of yesterday, Playaz Academy and Sport Sciences Ballers were at the top of the Table of the Preliminary Round of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship on 9 points each from 4 matches, but with Playaz Academy having a superior goal difference of 101 as against 60.

In third position is BlueChip Academy on 6 points from 4 matches and a goal difference of 85; the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies are on 6 points from 4 matches with a goal difference of -8, and the Division of Technical and Vocational Education at the bottom of the Table without a point from 3 matches with a goal differenc of -104.