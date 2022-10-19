PM and Deputy PM out of state on official duties

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is among Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, OECS attending the 72nd Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority, which is taking place in Montserrat today and tomorrow.

Speaking from Montserrat on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, the Prime Minister said he is scheduled to return to the state on Saturday morning.

The Prime Minister said Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel is scheduled to leave the state tomorrow, on a mission to Guyana.

