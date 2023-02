The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has again called for the Police to issue reports of damage to Government property by Motorists throughout the Country.

This was among issues addressed by the Prime Minister on Radio yesterday.

He said that reckless and careless drivers should be made to pay for damage to public property.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/PUBLIC-PROPERTY.mp3