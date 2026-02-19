PM Dr Friday Confirms Talks with US on Third Country Deportees 

An image of Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Dr. Godwin Friday.

By Val Matthias. Updated 1:11 p.m., Thursday, February 19, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has confirmed that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is reviewing a request from the United States to accept “third country deportees” individuals who are not Vincentian nationals but would be relocated to the country under US arrangements.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Dr. Friday acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue and said his government is negotiating terms carefully. “We have been approached with respect to that; we have been presented with a memorandum of understanding for us to review. We have engaged in that process with the U.S. authorities and have responded with a draft that we seek to negotiate,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that while SVG values its longstanding relationship with Washington, the proposal raises security and operational concerns. He noted that other OECS states have also been approached and that regional coordination is essential. “CARICOM and the OECS were put together for a particular purpose, and we use that in a way for us to seek to have common approaches to them,” Friday said.

The matter is expected to feature prominently at the upcoming CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, which Dr. Friday will attend as chairman of the OECS. He underscored that any agreement must balance cooperation with national and regional security interests.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security St. Clair Leacock has already signalled that SVG will adopt the collective position of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). He stressed that no single island should act alone, describing the issue as “touchy and controversial” and urging solidarity across the bloc.

At a recent OECS meeting in St. Lucia, member states agreed that the US request should be addressed collectively rather than bilaterally. Leaders expressed discomfort with Washington approaching individual nations and emphasised the need for a unified response.

The US proposal comes amid broader policy changes affecting the Caribbean, including migration and security cooperation. Regional leaders are weighing the potential risks of accepting non‑nationals against the importance of maintaining strong ties with Washington.

