PM Dr. Friday Declares Zero Tolerance on Predial Larceny 

An image featuring Prime Minister Dr Godwin Friday. Photo credit: The Agency for Public Information (API).

By Val Matthias. Updated 12:23 p.m., Thursday, February 19, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has vowed to tackle predial larceny head on, describing it as a crippling problem for agriculture and rural livelihoods. Speaking on NBC Radio, he announced the creation of a special police unit to address the issue and promised farmers that his government would enforce a strict zero‑tolerance policy.

“Predial larceny is a problem that has crippled agriculture and hasn’t gotten the attention from the previous administration, from the police, from the general public,” Dr. Friday said.

The prime minister explained that theft of crops and livestock discourages farmers from planting and investing, undermining one of the four pillars of the economy identified by his government.

The Prime Minister recounted complaints from farmers who said they no longer plant unless they can watch their fields from home, fearing that thieves will harvest their produce before them. “Multiply that by the farmers across the country, and you can see how it really affects agriculture,” he noted.

Dr Friday outlined a multi‑pronged approach, which includes prevention and deterrence through stronger policing and mobility support, detection and prosecution of offenders, with police instructed to investigate even “one or two bunches of plantain.” and compensation mechanisms to ensure farmers are not left without recourse when losses occur.

He stressed that the policy is not symbolic but practical, designed to restore confidence among farmers and revive agricultural productivity. “We are going to put measures in place to ensure that those persons who continue to do this, crippling agriculture, taking the livelihoods of people who are prepared to work hard… that we are going to put measures in place to deal with it,” Dr. Friday said.

Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce has echoed the Prime Minister’s stance, presenting a detailed structure for enforcement. Dr. Friday added that consultations with farmers will continue to refine the measures.

END