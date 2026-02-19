PM Dr. Friday Seeks Answers After Deadly US Drone Strike 

An image featuring Prime Minister Dr Godwin Friday. Photo credit: The Agency for Public Information (API).

By Val Matthias. Updated 11:42 a.m., Thursday, February 19, 2026, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has confirmed that his government is investigating reports of a United States military drone strike on a fishing vessel near Bequia that killed two Saint Lucian nationals.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Friday described the incident as “very concerning” and said authorities are working with the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security to obtain verified information.

“The incident that you are referring to is a reported drone strike on a boat… there were casualties… two St. Lucia Nationals died in that incident,” he said, adding that the government would release official updates once reliable details are available.

The strike occurred on Friday, February, 13th, several miles off Canouan. US Southern Command later confirmed that Joint Task Force Southern Spear carried out a “lethal kinetic strike” against what it described as a vessel operated by designated terrorist organisations. Caribbean media reported that Washington framed the target as “narco‑terrorists,” though no evidence has yet been publicly provided.

Friday acknowledged the fear now gripping fisherfolk across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia. “It is a very worrying situation for persons who operate in these waters, fishermen that go out and so forth, and there’s always the risk to them,” he said. He stressed that the seas are “a highway” for Vincentians and must remain safe for travel, trade, and livelihoods.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the matter will be raised at upcoming OECS and CARICOM meetings, noting that regional coordination is essential when external military actions affect shared waters. “We will seek to find more concrete information from the sources who would have those answers… naturally, we see confirmations to location and all of those things, how it affects our own territorial integrity,” he said.

Meanwhile, fishermen across the southern Caribbean say they are now hesitant to head out to sea, fearing further strikes. The government has urged vigilance but reassured citizens that it is treating the matter with “paramount importance.”

The local police department has since urged fisherfolk not to abandon their livelihoods despite the incident. Advising them to remain cautious but continue their operations, noting that the police are monitoring developments closely. The RSVGPF said that they are working with regional and international partners to secure reliable information and will keep the public updated.

