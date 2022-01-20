PM Dr. Ralph Gonsalves congratulates PM Mia Mottley – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has congratulated Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, for leading the Barbados Labour Party to an extraordinary victory in General Elections yesterday.

Prime Minister Mottley created history again yesterday with a second consecutive 30-0 victory at the polls.

Prime Minister Gonsalves described the victory as a phenomenal political achievement.

The Prime Minister said he is looking forward to working with the newly-re-elected Prime Minister of Barbados.

