PM Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlights strides made in the National Housing Program – NBC SVG

The strides made by the Government in its National Housing Program were highlighted on Monday by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister was delivering the feature address at a ceremony to hand over keys to forty-nine families from Rose Place, who will occupy the new Houses at Lowmans Leeward

He said the Government spent 4.8 million dollars to construct the houses.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/PM-HOUSES.mp3

Meanwhile, Vice President of operations at the Caribbean Development Bank, Isaac Solomon said the new homes would provide a sense of pride to the families.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/ISAAC-HOUSES.mp3