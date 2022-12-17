PM Gaston Browne announces that Parliament has been dissolved

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne has indicated Parliament has been dissolved ahead of the next general elections.

There were earlier reports that the legislature had been prorogued.

The dissolution effectively means there are now no members in the two houses of the bicameral legislature.

Electors will vote for 17 members of the House of Representatives on the date to be announced by Prime Minister Browne.

That announcement is expected imminently.

SOURCE: state media

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP