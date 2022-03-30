PM Gonsalves addresses concerns about the proposed development of a jetty in Layou – NBC SVG

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has sought to address concerns about the proposed development of a jetty in Jackson Bay, Layou

Residents of Layou have been staging demonstrations, after the Physical Planning Division issued a notice that SVG Aggregate submitted an application to construct a jetty in the area.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said on NBC Radio this morning that the matter is being dealt with by the Physical Planning Board.

Prime Minister Gonsalves added that it is good to see the reaction of the residents to the project, but there is a process that must be followed.

