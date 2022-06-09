PM Gonsalves addresses issues in relation to the National Agricultural and Feeder Roads Project

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said steps are being taken  to address challenges being encountered in relation the National Agricultural and Feeder Roads Project.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, the Prime Minister said the project has encountered delays, because of difficulties with the Contractor.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PM-ROADS.mp3

The Prime Minister said new arrangements have been put in place to carry forward the project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PM-ROADS-1.mp3