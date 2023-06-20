PM Gonsalves addresses the issue of climate change at the Caribbean Research Center Heritage Month celebration

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the need for more funds to be made available to small island developing states like St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to address issues relating to climate change.

Dr. Gonsalves raised the issue, as he presented a lecture for the Caribbean Research Centre’s Heritage Month celebration.

He noted that Climate Change is an important existential issue that is adversely impacting island states.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/PM-CLIMATE-CHANGE.mp3

The Prime Minister disclosed that a significant proportion of this country’s capital budget is expended on issues relating to climate change.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/PM-CLIMATE-CHANGE-1.mp3

The Prime Minister was speaking on the topic: Honouring our Journey, Shaping our Future: The role of the Caribbean Diaspora in building a more resilient Caribbean.

