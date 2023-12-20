PM Gonsalves addresses the state of crime in Parliament

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says a total society approach must be taken to address citizen security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Gonsalves made the statement in response to a question from the opposition in the House of Assembly about the number of homicides in country over the last two years.

The prime minister listed a number of individuals and organizations, all of whom he says have a role to play in addressing the situation.

Dr. Gonsalves also provided the statistics on the local crime situation over the last two years.

