PM Gonsalves aims to be a leader who can adopt to changing times

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he continues to listen to the voice of the nation’s youths and stay in tune with young people to ensure that he remains a leader who can adopt to the changing times.

He made the point as he delivered the inaugural lecture on Monday night, hosted by the Institute of Governance and Politics for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Gonsalves while responding to a question from a youth, indicated that he reads and listens to young people a lot to ensure that he remains a leader that the nation’s youth can relate to.

He also encouraged the nation’s youths to read a lot to expand their knowledge and broaden their horizons.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/LISTENING.mp3

He spoke on the topic “Transforming Lives, Navigating Challenges, Shaping the Future: A Story of Transformative Change in the Face of Challenges in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3