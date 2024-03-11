PM Gonsalves among regional leaders to attend emergency meeting to discuss Haiti crisis

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is among Regional Leaders who are attending an emergency meeting in Jamaica to discuss the crisis in Haiti.

Chairman of the Caribbean Community and President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali called a meeting between Regional Leaders and Haiti’s partners.

Over the weekend, the violence in the capital Port-au-Prince ramped up once again, when heavily armed gangs attacked the National Palace and set part of the Interior Ministry on fire with petrol bombs.

State Media says it comes after a sustained attack on the international airport, which remains closed to all flights- including one carrying Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

A UN-backed plan for a Kenyan- led rapid reaction force to tackle the gangs is still far from becoming a reality.

Photo credit: Politico