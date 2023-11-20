PM Gonsalves and PM Mottley weigh in on Gaza situation

The ongoing situation in Gaza has been described as unacceptable by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime minister addressed the situation during a Press Conference at the Grantley Adams International Airport, following the inaugural Saudi-Arabia Summit, which concluded on Friday in Riyahd.

Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley also weighed in on the situation in Gaza calling it a travesty.

At the CARICOM-Saudi Summit, the Leaders exchanged views on issues of common interest and discussed ways to take advantage of the opportunities that can be utilized through cooperation between CARICOM and Saudi Arabia.

Photo credit: NBC Files