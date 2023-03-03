PM Gonsalves and the Youlou Pan Movement meet to discuss its three-year plan

Several areas related to the development of Pan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were discussed here recently, when the Youlou Pan Movement met with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

President of the organization Rodney Small said the meeting was held with the Prime Minister to discuss the organization’s plans for the next three years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/PM-AND-YPM.mp3

Mr. Small said the role of the Youlou Pan Movement in Vincy Mas and the establishment of a youth orchestra were also among topics discussed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/YPM-HOME-AND-MORE.mp3