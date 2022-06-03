PM Gonsalves appeals to Vincentians to be vigilant for lahars during the hurricane season

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to Vincentians to be extremely vigilant for Lahars during the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which commenced yesterday.

He made this appeal as he delivered a message on NBC Radio to mark the start of the Hurricane Season.

The Prime Minister highlighted that with last year’s explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, there is still a lot of material which was deposited on the slopes of the Volcano.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said when the heavy rains begin during the hurricane season this material will be washed down and it can result in significant damage to properties and loss of life.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PM-LAHARS1.mp3

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said with this year’s Hurricane season is predicted to be an active and above average one, people must ensure that they are prepared.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PM-LAHARS2.mp3