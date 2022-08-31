PM Gonsalves assures fisherfolk who were relocated that the Government will meet their needs

·1 min read
Home
Local News
PM Gonsalves assures fisherfolk who were relocated that the Government will meet their needs
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Arrangements are being put in place by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to meet the needs of Fishermen who have been relocated to facilitate the Kingstown Port Modernisation Project.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme.

The Prime Minister said the Government is working along with the  relevant stakeholders, including the Fisherfolk organization, to put the necessary arrangements in place.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PM-ARRANGEMENTS.mp3

The Kingstown Port Modernisation Project is expected to be completed by 2025.

See also

The project will involve the construction of new cargo port facilities  and associated access roads on reclaimed land.

When completed, the facility is expected to improve the efficiency  of port services, and facilitate economic growth.