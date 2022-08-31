PM Gonsalves assures fisherfolk who were relocated that the Government will meet their needs

Arrangements are being put in place by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to meet the needs of Fishermen who have been relocated to facilitate the Kingstown Port Modernisation Project.

This assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during NBC’s Face to Face programme.

The Prime Minister said the Government is working along with the relevant stakeholders, including the Fisherfolk organization, to put the necessary arrangements in place.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PM-ARRANGEMENTS.mp3

The Kingstown Port Modernisation Project is expected to be completed by 2025.

The project will involve the construction of new cargo port facilities and associated access roads on reclaimed land.

When completed, the facility is expected to improve the efficiency of port services, and facilitate economic growth.