PM Gonsalves awarded the order of Jose Marti in Cuba

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who is now in Cuba for an official visit, has been awarded the Order of José Marti from the Government of the Republic of Cuba.

The award, which was presented to the Prime Minister by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, is Cuba’s highest national award, named after the Cuban National Hero, who became the symbol of Cuba’s struggle for independence.

Today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the ALBA Summit, and to take part in activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba.

He will also participate in a series of bilateral meetings.

Dr. Gonsalves said this country’s Ambassador to Cuba will also host a commemorative event, during the visit.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/SPECIAL-EVENT.mp3

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on NBC Face to Face programme on Wednesday.

The Vincentian delegation to Cuba includes the Prime Minister’s wife, Eloise Gonsalves, Minister of Education Curtis King, Permanent Secretary Angie Jackson, Cultural Ambassador Rodney Small and Security Personnel Gregory Lowman.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba established diplomatic ties on May 26, 1992.