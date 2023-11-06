PM Gonsalves bestowed Chieftaincy Title of OMOWALE of OTA

Prime Minsiter Dr Ralph Gonsalves has been bestowed the Chieftaincy Title of OMOWALE of OTA by King of Ota in Ogun State Nigeria, His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege Ekun, during a visit to Olota Palace in Nigeria on Saturday.

According to a release by the Agency for Public Information OMOWALE of OTA means “Our Son Has Come Home.”

The release stated that the Prime Minister and King expressed their pleasure in meeting each other and which the King ordered blessings and prayers be said for Prime Minister Gonsalves, his family and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

His Majesty King Oba announced his plans to visit SVG in 2024.

The released stated that Prime Minister Gonsalves was gracious in his acceptance and expressed delight at the Kings intended visit to SVG.

Photo credit: API