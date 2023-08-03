PM Gonsalves calls for deeper integration between Africa and the Caribbean

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for more efforts to be made to deepen the integration between Africa and the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister made the call at the Emancipation Conversation Roundtable held in Barbados last night

Meanwhile, Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, P.J Patterson addressed the issue of reparatory justice during his presentation.

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo also made presentations at the session held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre last night.

Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley hosted the Emancipation Conversation roundtable, to reflect on the role of emancipation in shaping the contemporary Caribbean and African experiences.

