PM Gonsalves calls for the amalgamation of small under-capitalized Commercial Banks

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for the Amalgamation of Small under-capitalized Commercial Banks so they can function effectively.

Dr. Gonsalves was speaking at a Panel Discussion at the 30th Annual General Meetings of the African Export-Import Bank in Ghana this week.

The discussion focused on the topic “Delivering the Vision: The Benefits of Strong Continental Financial Institutions”

Prime Minister Gonsalves also stressed the need for the proper regulation of the banking system.

The Afreximbank Annual Meetings, which end today, is also being held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Afreximbank.